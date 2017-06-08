Best NYC Pride Month Events

By John Friia

June is Pride Month and throughout the city there are endless celebrations to honor the LGBTQ community. From rooftop parties to a boat ride with fireworks, here are some of the best ways to show your Pride this year.

Concert on the Beach

1 Long Beach Blvd.

Long Beach, NY 11561

www.prideonthebeach.org

Before marching in the New York City Pride Parade, members of the LGBT can head to Long Beach for Long Island Pride. With festivities throughout the weekend of June 9-11, including a rooftop party and parade, the main event is the Concert on the Beach. Headlined by the chart-topping artist Rachel Platten, known for her hit songs Fight Song and Stand By You, the concert starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Tickets are free, but to access the beach people need purchase a $15 beach pass from the city of Long Beach. For concert goers looking to splurge and get a comfy spot on the beach, they can reserve a private cabana for up to eight guests full of food and drinks. In addition to Platten, Nick Tangorra and The Lady GaGa Experience will take over of the stage and spread pride.

PHD Lounge

355 West 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-229-2511

www.phdlounge.com

High above the hustle and bustle of Chelsea is PHD Lounge. The popular rooftop bar is getting into the pride spirit with the annual DAYDREAM party on June 25. The seventh annual event is produced by Voss Events and brings renowned performers to the Dream Downtown’s rooftop, including Candis Cayne, DJ sets by Valissa Yoe, Ryan Kenney and a living art presentation by Darrell Throne. Kicking off at 2 p.m., the free admission party lasts the entire day until 10 p.m. For people looking for a unique experience they can select bottle service and VIP packages.

Baked By Melissa

Multiple Locations

www.bakedbymelissa.com

Pride Month is getting a little sweeter with special the Love is Love cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. Representing the colors of the iconic Pride flag, the rainbow bite-sized cupcakes come in gift sets. The box is full of red, orange, green and blue vanilla-flavored cupcakes topped with chocolate and vanilla icing. Within one bite people will find a tasty surprises stuffed inside the miniature treat, including cookie dough, cookies & cream and cake batter. Baked by Melissa with donate a portion of the net proceeds of the cupcakes to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in Manhattan.

SMIRNOFF

www.smirnoff.com

Vodka is a little more colorful this June with their limited edition Love Wins bottle. In honor of Pride Month, SMIRNOFF rebranded their signature No. 21 bottle with an iridescent rainbow throughout the entire bottle. Adding a to the love wins theme, the bottle features photos from a San Francisco-based photographers and founder the Identity Project, which highlights couples in love despite their sexuality and gender. The vodka brand has been a supportive for LGBT rights and with each bottle purchased, SMIRNOFF will donate $1 to the Human Rights Campaign with a minimum donation of $260,000.

Bateaux New York

62 Chelsea Piers

New York, NY 10011

866-817-3463

www.bateauxnewyork.com

It’s time to feel the fireworks during this year’s Pride festival. People can book a spot on Bateaux New York for their special Pride Week Fireworks Dinner on June 25th. For $139.90 per person, the three-hour cruise sails along the Hudson and East Rivers while guests enjoy a three-course dinner and live band and dance the night away. The highlight of the evening is the breathtaking fireworks displays with the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop. For a cheaper fireworks cruise throughout Manhattan, people can reserve a seat on Spirit Cruises for $99. Embarking at the same time, the cruises is a little shorter and offers a buffet of a wide selection of dishes, unlimited coffee, tea and a cash bar.

The Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel

370 Canal St.

New York, NY 10013

212-966-3400

www.sheratontribeca.com

From marching in the parade to celebrating at one of the many parties, Pride can be exhausting for some New Yorkers. Instead of traveling on the subway, people can spend the weekend at The Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel. Nestled on Canal Street, the hotel is the official accommodation partner for NYCPride 2017. Boasting views of the Empire State Building and uptown, the hotel offers a special package for the Pride guest from June 20 – June 30, including a grab-and-go breakfast at the Link Café, late checkout and complimentary wifi.

MEGU

355 West 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-885-9400

www.meguworldwide.com

New Yorkers can show their pride in the kitchen alongside a Top Chef alum at MEGU. Chef Frances Tariga is celebrating Pride Month with a rainbow dumpling making class benefiting The Center on June 20. Aspiring chefs can choose different fillings, including chickens, seafood and vegan options. The class will not only be about making dumplings, but at $135 per person attendees will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, sake and of course lots of dumplings. If people cannot make it to the class, they can enjoy the Instagram-worthy dumplings all month long.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.