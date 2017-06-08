WATCH: James Comey Testifies About Interactions With President Trump | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Got The Update Game In The Bag

June 8, 2017 6:02 AM
Jerry Recco got it done Thursday morning, with a little help from his friends.

The “update maven” had the latest on the Yankees-Red Sox series in the Bronx. The Bombers evened things up with an 8-0 win on Wednesday night, thanks to CC Sabathia’s stellar pitching and Chris Carter’s big bat.

Jerry also talked about the Mets, who got two home runs from Jay Bruce and a little luck late to edge the Rangers, 4-3 in Texas.

As for the NBA Finals, the Warriors have their brooms ready following their 118-113 win over the Cavaliers. Golden State is now 15-0 this postseason.

