Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 8, 2017

The gloves came off during Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys had a jam-packed show, discussing, among other things, CC Sabathia’s awesome effort on Wednesday night, Odell Beckham’s reported desire for a new contract, and the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
Later, Boomer did some negotiating on Al Dukes’ behalf, the guys shared softball stories, and Mets ace Noah Syndergaard called in to talk about his injury rehab.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!