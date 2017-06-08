Live: President Trump's Attorney Makes Statement After Comey Testimony | Watch Live | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Comey’s Use Of ‘Lordy’ During Capitol Hill Testimony Trends On Twitter

June 8, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Comey testimony, Lordy Comey, Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey’s use of “lordy” during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.

Comey told senators Thursday morning, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey’s statement , writing, “We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes.”

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in saying he wanted Comey’s phase on a T-shirt.

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like “gadzooks” or “gramercy.”

