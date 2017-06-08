CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
All Eyes On Capitol Hill For Comey’s Testimony Before Senate Committee

June 8, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — All eyes will be on Capitol Hill Thursday for former FBI director James Comey’s highly anticipated testimony before a Senate committee.

It will be Comey’s first public remarks since he was fired last month by President Donald Trump.

In seven pages of opening remarks prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee released Wednesday, Comey detailed numerous, apparently uncomfortable interactions he said he had with the president.

One of the most notable came in February, when Comey said the president cleared the Oval Office before pressuring him to drop the bureau’s ongoing investigation of Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser.

Confirming earlier reports, Comey wrote that Trump told him, ‘I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He’s a good guy.”

The testimony was released by the Senate Intelligence Committee at Comey’s request.

Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, roiling Washington and multiple congressional investigations and prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Leading up to his firing last month, Comey said Trump called him and described the Russia investigation as “a cloud that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country.”

 

Comey recalled having nine one-on-one conversations with the president in just four months, one in which he says the president asked him for a pledge of loyalty.

“What the president asked for was loyalty to the country,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Fox News.

The former FBI chief also said he told the president three times he was not under investigation in the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

President Trump’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, said  in a statement that Trump “is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russia probe” adding that the president “feels completely and totally vindicated.”

Among other things, Senate lawmakers on both sides plan to press Comey on why he only put the information in memos and shared it with his closest aides.

Comey maintains he approached Attorney General Jeff Sessions with concerns.

Trump surprised Washington on Wednesday with announcing his choice to replace Comey, saying in a tweet that he intended to nominate Christopher Wray, a high-ranking official in George W. Bush’s Justice Department who represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

