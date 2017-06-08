Giants Sign Former Bills DT Corbin Bryant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants added another candidate Thursday in the competition to replace defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in the starting lineup.
The Giants announced they have signed Corbin Bryant, who spent the past six seasons with the Bills.
Last year, Bryant played in eight games, starting six. He had 11 tackles before missing half the season with a shoulder injury.
In 2015, he played in 16 games, starting 10 while registering 45 tackles.
Bryant, 29, was not drafted coming out of Northwestern in 2011. After spending training camp with the Bears that year, he landed on the Steelers’ practice squad, playing in one game as a rookie.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman is expected to compete against Jay Bromley, Robert Thomas and second-round draft pick Dalvin Tomlinson to start opposite All-Pro Damon Harrison.
MORE: Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Seeking New Contract While Skipping OTAs
Hankins signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in April.
To create roster space for Bryant, the Giants waived center Khaled Holmes, who was signed in January.