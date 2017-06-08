CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Live: President Trump's Attorney Makes Statement After Comey Testimony | Watch Live | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Giants Sign Former Bills DT Corbin Bryant

June 8, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Corbin Bryant, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Giants added another candidate Thursday in the competition to replace defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in the starting lineup.

The Giants announced they have signed Corbin Bryant, who spent the past six seasons with the Bills.

Last year, Bryant played in eight games, starting six. He had 11 tackles before missing half the season with a shoulder injury.

In 2015, he played in 16 games, starting 10 while registering 45 tackles.

Corbin Bryant

Corbin Bryant spent the past five seasons with the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Bryant, 29, was not drafted coming out of Northwestern in 2011. After spending training camp with the Bears that year, he landed on the Steelers’ practice squad, playing in one game as a rookie.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman is expected to compete against Jay Bromley, Robert Thomas and second-round draft pick Dalvin Tomlinson to start opposite All-Pro Damon Harrison.

MORE: Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Seeking New Contract While Skipping OTAs

Hankins signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in April.

To create roster space for Bryant, the Giants waived center Khaled Holmes, who was signed in January.

