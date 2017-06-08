Police: 20-Foot Aluminum Handicapped Ramp Stolen From LI Home

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County say they are trying to find the driver of a pickup truck who is suspected of stealing a 20-foot aluminum handicapped ramp from a home in Oceanside.

It happened sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on State Street.

Police said the driver of a silver Chevrolet Silverado was seen pulling up to the home and removing the ramp that was in the driveway. The vehicle was then seen heading north on State Street before turning east on New York Avenue.

The homeowner, Suzanne Rugolo, said she bought the ramp for her father, who has since passed away. The ramp was no longer in use.

“We just wanted to keep it and when I got home from work and saw it was gone, I’m like, ‘oh my God, someone was in my driveway,'” she told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “Did they try to get into my house? I didn’t know what was going on.”

The ramp is valued at $3,800.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.