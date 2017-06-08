CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police: 20-Foot Aluminum Handicapped Ramp Stolen From LI Home

June 8, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Nassau County, Oceanside, Reena Roy

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County say they are trying to find the driver of a pickup truck who is suspected of stealing a 20-foot aluminum handicapped ramp from a home in Oceanside.

It happened sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on State Street.

Police said the driver of a silver Chevrolet Silverado was seen pulling up to the home and removing the ramp that was in the driveway. The vehicle was then seen heading north on State Street before turning east on New York Avenue.

The homeowner, Suzanne Rugolo, said she bought the ramp for her father, who has since passed away. The ramp was no longer in use.

“We just wanted to keep it and when I got home from work and saw it was gone, I’m like, ‘oh my God, someone was in my driveway,'” she told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “Did they try to get into my house? I didn’t know what was going on.”

The ramp is valued at $3,800.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

