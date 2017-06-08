CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Jersey City Mayor Calls Video Showing Officers Kicking Man On Fire After Crash ‘Unacceptable’

June 8, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Jersey City, Steven Fulop

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is calling a video that shows a man on fire getting kicked by police officers following a police chase and fiery crash “unacceptable.”

The crash happened Sunday night on Route 1 and 9, Tonnelle Avenue. In the video, a man engulfed in flames can be seen frantically rolling from the wreckage.

With their guns drawn, police approach the man as he kneels and rips away clothing. Then one officer kicks him to the ground and at least one other joins in, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Eventually, police drag him into the street.

Witness Erik Roberto shot the cell phone video and says he was about to help that man on fire, 28-year-old Miguel Feliz, but stopped when he saw police.

“When I see the cops approaching, they started kicking him and grabbing him, pulling him out of the way,” he said. “I was screaming, ‘help him out, help him out.'”

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, those officers had the wrong man, saying they “believe with certainty that this man is the bystander” and not the suspect involved in the chase.

“They made a huge mistake treating this guy that way,” Roberto said. “He wasn’t the one they was chasing.”

Authorities said Jersey City police had been pursuing 48-year-old Leo Pinkston after trying to pull him over. Pinkston allegedly got into at least two crashes along the way, including one with a utility pole and Feliz, who was in another car.

In response to the video, Fulop tweeted: “2 b clear. This is unacceptable. We’re IDing officers. We’ll pursue termination + criminal charges as appropriate.”

But the police union is defending the officers, saying the video “clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm’s way.”

Feliz remains hospitalized and is scheduled for surgery Thursday.

Pinkston has been charged with eluding and aggravated assault.

