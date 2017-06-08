Former NYPD Psychologist Behind Bars After Shooting Husband With Derringer

3679989WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former NYPD psychologist was behind bars on Thursday, for shooting her husband while he was asleep in their upscale Yonkers home.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Emily Dearden to 3-and-a-half years in prison.

Standing emotionless in a brown sweater and purple glasses, Emily Dearden was sentenced for shooting her husband in the head with an antique derringer pistol as he slept in their own stately house on Pondfield Road in Yonkers. Their two daughters were asleep down the hall.

“I feel justice was served, but my kids still suffer,” Kenneth Dearden said.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, he watched as his former wife was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

The real estate developer told the court that Emily showed now remorse for the November 2013 shooting.

The motive he said, was that Emily was having an affair with a man in Texas and wanted to avoid a mess divorce.

When asked by the judge is she wanted to say anything Emily declined.

“No thank you sir,” she said.

Defense attorneys worked out a plea deal that reduced the original charge from attempted murder to attempted assault.

“She’s going to do her time. She’s going to come out, she’s going to resume her life afterwards, hopefully in a very fruitful way,” attorney Paul Bergman said.

Judge Barry Warhit also issued an order of protection keeping the 49-year-old from having any contact with Kenneth or her daughters and admonished her.

“You will be known and forever remembered, by your former colleagues, by your community, and most of all by your children for that horrible, unforgivable crime,” Warhit said.

Emily originally blamed an unknown intruder but later admitted she was the one who pulled the trigger.

“Like the judge said she’s lost much more than 3-and-a-half years of freedom, so I’m happy with the outcome,” Kenneth said.

Dearden resigned from her NYPD psychologist position after her arrest.

The only way she will get to see her now teenage daughters is if they go to court and ask a judge.

Kenneth Dearden has also filed a civil suit against his ex-wife over the shooting.