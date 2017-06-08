‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: ‘The All-American’ And ‘The Great’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s episode of the “Outside The Cage” podcast, Ike Feldman made his return from Macedonia to a warm welcome from co-host Pete Hoffman.
The guys then got right into recent mixed-martial arts headlines and were joined in the studio by UFC on FOX 25 fighters Chris “The All-American” Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Also, UFC Fight Night 110’s Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski made an appearance on the show.
When UFC comes to Nassau Coliseum in July it will be the promotion’s first event on Long Island. Expect chaos when former middleweight champ and Long Island native Weidman makes his way to the Octagon to take on division newcomer Gastelum. In a rare occurrence, the two fighters spoke jointly about their fight, and got into several other topics.
The irony of this week’s final guest is hard to ignore as Ike spoke with Australia-born and Macedonia-bred featherweight Volkanovski. The Aussie will kick off the main card at Saturday’s UFC New Zealand event.
Volkanovski talked about the early stages of his UFC career, fighting in different weight classes, and offered his thoughts on Chuck Liddell’s possible return to the cage.
