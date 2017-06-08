Man Stabs Pregnant Woman, Friend On 2 Train In The Bronx

June 8, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: 2 train, Subway Stabbing, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man stabbed a pregnant woman and her friend after an argument on the 2 train in the Bronx, police said.

The 50-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old friend were on a northbound train at Prospect and Westchester avenues shortly before 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the two women were sitting on each other’s laps when they bumped into the man. An argument ensued and the man pulled out a knife, stabbing the 24-year-old, who is three months pregnant, in the neck and the 21-year-old in the arm.

The man took off but was held down by Good Samaritans and arrested nearby.

The victims were rushed to the hospital in critical and serious condition.

