Man Stabs Pregnant Woman, Friend On 2 Train In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man stabbed a pregnant woman and her friend after an argument on the 2 train in the Bronx, police said.
The 50-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old friend were on a northbound train at Prospect and Westchester avenues shortly before 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the two women were sitting on each other’s laps when they bumped into the man. An argument ensued and the man pulled out a knife, stabbing the 24-year-old, who is three months pregnant, in the neck and the 21-year-old in the arm.
The man took off but was held down by Good Samaritans and arrested nearby.
The victims were rushed to the hospital in critical and serious condition.