Police Investigate Suspicious Death Of Elderly Woman In Ridgewood, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman in Queens.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, detectives accompanied a man back to the apartment he shared with his 80-year-old mother in Ridgewood after he found her dead Thursday morning inside unit C11, which is now sealed off by the NYPD.

“I feel bad, I feel very bad. We’ve known each other so many years,” one neighbor said.

News that police are considering Ganina Olszewska’s death suspicious is just starting to sink in for her neighbors. The woman of Polish descent was well known in her Madison Street building.

Her body was discovered on her bedroom flood Thursday morning with cuts and bruises, Layton reported.

“Some of us have been worried about what happened,” another neighbor said. “When she was coming down with bruises on her face.”

Some neighbors said they’ve been worried about Olszewska’s well being.

Police sources say they’re now looking for the elderly woman’s boyfriend, who’s a man in his 50s. Sources say he was arrested four days ago, accused of beating the woman. He was charged with assault and endangering an adult. He had since been released.

Police are not calling this a homicide investigation, but are considering the death suspicious. So far, no arrests have been made.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.