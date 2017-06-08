Chanel West Coast Talks ‘Ridiculousness,’ Competing With Other Female Rappers

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” MTV’s Ridiculousness co-host Chanel West Coast chats with Rebecca Granet about her rise to fame and her experience being a female rapper and competing against other women in the music industry.
Chanel describes all the challenges she has faced so far in the music industry.
“Being amongst other female rappers and all coming together and uniting- I think that’s the hardest part,” Chanel states.
Through her experience, she explains that women in the industry tend to be more competitive, while the men are more collaborative and supportive.
She aspires to break the barrier of being well known not only through her MTV television show, but through her music as well.
Chanel also talks about the most “ridiculous” thing that has happened to her on the set of Ridiculousness and her favorite person to work with when recording new tracks.