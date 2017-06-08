Chanel West Coast Talks ‘Ridiculousness,’ Competing With Other Female Rappers

June 8, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Chanel West Coast, Rebecca Granet, Ridiculousness, The Trend

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” MTV’s Ridiculousness co-host Chanel West Coast chats with Rebecca Granet about her rise to fame and her experience being a female rapper and competing against other women in the music industry.

Chanel describes all the challenges she has faced so far in the music industry.

“Being amongst other female rappers and all coming together and uniting- I think that’s the hardest part,”  Chanel states.

Through her experience, she explains that women in the industry tend to be more competitive, while the men are more collaborative and supportive.

She aspires to break the barrier of being well known not only through her MTV television show, but through her music as well.

Chanel also talks about the most “ridiculous” thing that has happened to her on the set of Ridiculousness and her favorite person to work with when recording new tracks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch