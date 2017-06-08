Derek Hough Shows Off His Moves, Talks Teaming Up With J-Lo, Ne-Yo On ‘World Of Dance’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” dancer and actor Derek Hough stops by to chat with Rebecca Granet about his role on the new show World of Dance and shows off some moves.
World of Dance is a dance competition series where dancers will be setting the stage to exhibit their talents for the chance to win a grand prize of $1 million.
The two-time Emmy Award winner and six-time Dancing with the Stars winner discussed his love for dance and experience of being a judge.
“When you’re a dancer, you don’t dance to become famous or rich, by any means. You do it because you love it, you’re passionate about it. It really comes from a place within.”
Hough stated that he is “fortunate and blessed” as he describes his opportunity to dance around the world and to be a part of World of Dance.
He also talked about the time he nearly “killed Rod Stewart” when dancing for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.
World of Dance airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m.