6/10 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

June 9, 2017 8:30 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to the weekend, everybody! It’s gonna be a pretty nice weekend overall with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower/rumble today…best bet north/west of the City. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temps reaching the low & mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with pure sunshine. Temps should reach or even top 90 in many locations…in fact we expect Sunday to be the start of a heat wave!

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, they’re looking good! Just be on the lookout for a stray shower if you’re heading up to the mountains, but by NO means a washout. Same goes for the beaches…but there is a high risk of rip currents for Suffolk beaches…low for the Jersey Shore and moderate for the rest of the South Shore.

Things stay steamy for Monday and Tuesday with temps in the low 90s again each day…so make sure you find a way to keep cool!

