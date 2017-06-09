Bear Climbs Tree In Residential Area Of Fair Lawn, N.J.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have tranquilized a bear that climbed a tree in Fair Lawn Friday morning.
The bear climbed a tree on in the back yard of a home and office building on Fair Lawn avenue.
The bear has an orange tag, indicating he was previously tagged in New York state.
Fair Lawn Animal Control said the bear was almost 2 years old and weighed about 130 pounds.
Authorities believe the animal had been in the area for about a day and a half and had previously been spotted in Ridgewood and a county park.
He will be released back into the wild in western New Jersey.