Bear Climbs Tree In Residential Area Of Fair Lawn, N.J.

June 9, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Bear, Fair Lawn

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have tranquilized a bear that climbed a tree in Fair Lawn Friday morning.

The bear climbed a tree on in the back yard of a home and office building on Fair Lawn avenue.

The bear has an orange tag, indicating he was previously tagged in New York state.

Fair Lawn Animal Control said the bear was almost 2 years old and weighed about 130 pounds.

Authorities believe the animal had been in the area for about a day and a half and had previously been spotted in Ridgewood and a county park.

He will be released back into the wild in western New Jersey.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch