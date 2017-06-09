Boomer & Carton: Bombs Away, OBJ, Hackenberg, And More

June 9, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig closed the work week in style.

They had plenty to discuss. The Yankees handled their business with the Red Sox in the Bronx on Thursday night. Odell Beckham, Jr. made it back to New York, but failed to make contact with the team that employs him.

And after hearing reports on Christian Hackenberg’s errant throws, Craig suggested the Jets close practice to the media (apparently, for their own safety).

The guys also talked about the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, and more.

You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.

