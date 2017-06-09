Bronx Residents March Against Violence As Wounded Boy Fights For Life

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Little Jaheem Hunter would have been celebrating his graduation from pre-k on Friday, instead he was in the hospital fighting for his life.

His family and community held a march against violence and candlelight vigil for his recovery.

Candlelight vigil for #JaheemHunter. After community groups telling neighborhood what they can do after this to stop violence. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/6X2J0g58fT — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) June 9, 2017

His mother said he was making progress.

“It’s tough, this is all tough” she told 1010 WINS Samantha Liebman reported.

Jaheen was shot was shot in the head with a stray bullet on Washington Avenue on Monday, after celebrating his fifth birthday.

His father rushed him to the hospital.

#antiviolence march set to begin for #JaheemHunter at scene of shooting. Family says he is recovering. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/sh6MQRFtzd — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) June 9, 2017

Jaheem’s grandmother Barbara Holmes said that she’s hopeful that if he’s made it this far, he will pull through.

“I’m gonna make sure I tell y’all that when he grows up, he’s gonna be somebody. He might be a preacher, he might be the president,” she said.