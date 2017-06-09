Police: Teen Killed, Another Injured In Brooklyn Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after police said they were both shot in Brooklyn overnight.
It happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, police said they found the 17-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. The other teen had a gunshot wound to the left thigh.
Both were taken to Kings County Hospital, where the 17-year-old died. The 14-year-old is being treated.
Some who live in the neighborhood say they weren’t surprised to hear about the shooting.
“Always they’re shooting, robbing, robberies,” resident Malek Mahammed told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “Always this stuff.”
So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.