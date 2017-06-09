Police: Teen Killed, Another Injured In Brooklyn Shooting

June 9, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Janelle Burrell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after police said they were both shot in Brooklyn overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, police said they found the 17-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. The other teen had a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Both were taken to Kings County Hospital, where the 17-year-old died. The 14-year-old is being treated.

Some who live in the neighborhood say they weren’t surprised to hear about the shooting.

“Always they’re shooting, robbing, robberies,” resident Malek Mahammed told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “Always this stuff.”

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch