Car Slams Into Chase Bank In Westchester County

June 9, 2017 5:22 PM
SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a bank Friday afternoon in Westchester County.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, crews worked quickly to board up part of the Chase bank on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, and the branch portion has reopened.

Witnesses said the driver – a woman in her 50s – may have thought her car was in reverse when she crashed into the bank. She was able to get out of her car, walk around and take photos of the damage.

“I was cutting hair and then all of a sudden I heard this loud boom, so I came running outside and it’s just a car inside of the bank,” witness Frankie Campbell said.

The woman may have suffered a minor foot injury, but otherwise everyone is OK, Gainer reported.

