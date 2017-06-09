Jets Sign Former Giants LB Spencer Paysinger

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three days after releasing David Harris, the Jets added some depth at middle linebacker, signing former Giant and Dolphin Spencer Paysinger.
Terms of the deal have not been released.
Undrafted coming out of Oregon, Paysinger earned a spot on the Giants’ roster in 2011, winning a Super Bowl as a rookie. He spent four seasons with Big Blue, his best coming in 2013, when he played in 16 games, started 10 and registered 74 tackles and a sack.
The 6-foot-2, 249-pounder was a member of the Miami Dolphins the past two seasons. Last year, he played in 15 games, started three and had 58 tackles. The 28-year-old is also a solid special teams contributor.
Paysinger joins a group of middle linebackers that also includes Demario Davis and Bruce Carter.