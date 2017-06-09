Gillibrand Drops F-Bomb Talking About Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had some strong words on Friday about her view of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises – with one word causing a bit of a stir.

“Has he kept any of his promises? No. (Expletive) no,” she said to the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University.

Gillibrand’s invective came after listing a series of things she said “candidate Trump” promised which “president Trump” has not followed up delivering.

“Among other things, he promised cheaper, better health care for everybody,” she said. “He promised that guys like him were going to pay more taxes, not less. And he promised he was going to drain the swamp and get rid of corruption in Washington and change the culture there so that no one could make a profit off their government work.

“So that’s what candidate Trump promised. What about President Trump? Has he kept any of his promises? No. (Expletive) no.”

After her remark, crowd reaction caused the senator to pause from her prepared remarks.

“Sorry, I understand this is a young audience,” she said, and then in reaction to a comment off stage added, “Oh, really? Theo, don’t repeat what mommy says. My 13-year-old is very sophisticated.”

Gillibrand’s first child, Theodore, was born in 2003.

Later, the senator repeated the swear word in what appears to have been part of her prepared speech.

“Fundamentally, if we aren’t helping people, we should go the (expletive) home,” she said, repeating a line she used in an interview with New York magazine last April.

Reaction on social media was swift.

Gillibrand is reading and responding to the moment better than probably any other elected Democrat. Rhetoric and votes. https://t.co/LAdRw2Wo3J — sean. (@SeanMcElwee) June 9, 2017

Does anyone who's covered New York politics believe this new cursing Gillibrand persona? https://t.co/GizFJvrjxt — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) June 9, 2017

It’s extraordinarily rare for members of Congress to swear in public, but it’s not the first time for Gillibrand. The 50-year-old New Yorker cursed several times in her 2014 book and used the f-word in a recent magazine interview.

She faces re-election for her Senate seat next year. She’s also among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020.

