CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Gillibrand Drops F-Bomb Talking About Trump

June 9, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kirsten Gillibrand

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had some strong words on Friday about her view of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises – with one word causing a bit of a stir.

“Has he kept any of his promises? No. (Expletive) no,” she said to the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University.

Gillibrand’s invective came after listing a series of things she said “candidate Trump” promised which “president Trump” has not followed up delivering.

“Among other things, he promised cheaper, better health care for everybody,” she said. “He promised that guys like him were going to pay more taxes, not less. And he promised he was going to drain the swamp and get rid of corruption in Washington and change the culture there so that no one could make a profit off their government work.

“So that’s what candidate Trump promised. What about President Trump? Has he kept any of his promises? No. (Expletive) no.”

After her remark, crowd reaction caused the senator to pause from her prepared remarks.

“Sorry, I understand this is a young audience,” she said, and then in reaction to a comment off stage added, “Oh, really? Theo, don’t repeat what mommy says. My 13-year-old is very sophisticated.”

Gillibrand’s first child, Theodore, was born in 2003.

Later, the senator repeated the swear word in what appears to have been part of her prepared speech.

“Fundamentally, if we aren’t helping people, we should go the (expletive) home,” she said, repeating a line she used in an interview with New York magazine last April.

Reaction on social media was swift.

It’s extraordinarily rare for members of Congress to swear in public, but it’s not the first time for Gillibrand. The 50-year-old New Yorker cursed several times in her 2014 book and used the f-word in a recent magazine interview.

She faces re-election for her Senate seat next year. She’s also among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch