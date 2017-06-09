Man Accused Of Kidnapping Girlfriend On LI, Taking Her To Brooklyn

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested after police said he kidnapped his girlfriend on Long Island and held her inside his Brooklyn apartment for hours before letting her go.
Arturo Gurley, 20, met his 19-year-old girlfriend around 12:30 a.m. in Elmont. After convincing her to get out of her car, he took her cell phone and keys and then pushed her into the trunk and close it, police said.
After driving for 45 minutes, police said Gurley let her out and she realized she was in Brooklyn. He then took her into his apartment, where he put a sock in her mouth and duct taped it shut, police said.
She was eventually released after spending four to five hours in the apartment, according to investigators. She then drove home and called police.
Gurley was later arrested on kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing and other charges. He is due in court on Friday.