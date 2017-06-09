New Video Shows Fight Starting With Rob Ryan Shoving Man, Rex Ryan Throwing Margarita

NASHVILLE (CBSNewYork) — A new video in the restaurant fight involving Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan appears to show the twins instigating it, at least physically.
The video, shot from inside the Margaritaville restaurant in downtown Nashville on Sunday and obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Rob Ryan shoving the man in the chest just before Rex Ryan throws a margarita in the man’s face, all while an acoustic musician sings Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” just feet away.
The man, who has been identified as Matthew Havel, 30, of Pueblo, Colorado, appears to say something that triggers the outburst from the NFL coaching twins.
MORE: Keidel: Barroom Fight Further Proof Ryan Boys Lack Head-Coaching DNA
A source told Bleacher Report earlier this week that Rex Ryan became annoyed with “heckling from uninvited guests.”
Havel, who has claimed the incident was unprovoked, has filed an assault complaint with Nashville police against Rex Ryan. The police department is investigating.
A 10-second video that went viral earlier this week — and recorded later in the altercation — shows Havel shoving Rex Ryan, the former Jets and Bills head coach. Rob Ryan then briefly wraps his left hand around Havel’s neck before the man pushes the arm away. Other people intervene as well.
The twin brothers worked together on the Bills staff last season before they were fired in December. Rex Ryan joined ESPN as an analyst in April.