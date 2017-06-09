British PM May Says She’ll Stay In Office After Early Election Gamble Backfires

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — A major setback for British Prime Minister Theresa May after her early election gamble backfired.
May’s was expected to cruise to victory in the early election, strengthening her grip before Britain’s exit talks from the European Union begin in less than two weeks.
But her Conservative party lost its overall majority Thursday and she no longer commands enough seats to avoid a hung Parliament. That means no party has enough lawmakers to establish outright control.
May is facing calls to resign, but she has refused and said she plans to stay on with support from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.
She met Friday with Queen Elizabeth II to seek permission to form a new government that she said will guide Brexit talks.
“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country, securing a new partnership in the EU that guarantees our prosperity,” she said.