Trump Says ‘Total And Complete Vindication’ Following Comey Testimony

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is claiming “total and complete vindication” following former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to Congress on Thursday.

The president responded to Comey’s testimony in an early morning tweet Friday.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump said.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

That may refer to a memo Comey admitted he gave to a friend, a professor at Columbia University, detailing some of his interactions with the president that he told him to leak to the media.

The former FBI director said he did so in response to a tweet from Trump after his firing that said Comey should hope there are “no tapes” of their conversations.

“There might be corroboration of our conversation, there might be a tape,” Comey said. “My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square.”

The president’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, said Thursday that Comey should be investigated for releasing “privileged communications.”

“Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers,” he said. “We will leave it to the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all the others that are being investigated.”

Kasowitz also insisted Comey’s testimony vindicated the president, saying it “makes clear that the president never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

The president heads to his home in Bedminster, New Jersey on Friday.

First, he’ll hold a news conference at the White House with the visiting president of Romania Klaus Iohannis, where questions about Comey’s testimony are sure to come up.