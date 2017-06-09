CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Yankees Push Back Next Start For Struggling Tanaka To Monday

June 9, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka’s next start is being pushed back a day.

Manager Joe Girardi said Friday that the struggling Tanaka will start Monday at the Los Angeles Angels instead of at home Sunday against the Orioles.

Girardi has not yet named a starter for Sunday.

The Yankees are trying desperately to get their ace to snap out of his season-long funk. Tanaka is 5-6 with a 6.55 ERA.

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees tips his cap as he walks off the field in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Girardi knows Tanaka could use a confidence boost, and on paper the matchup against the Angels is more favorable.

The Orioles are sixth in the American League in batting average (.253) and fifth in home runs (83). Los Angeles is 13th in batting average (.239) and ninth in homers (68).

MORE: Palladino: Paul Bunyan-esque Judge Already Has An MVP Résumé

Tanaka was also recently roughed up the Orioles’ lineup. In a May 31 start, he gave up seven runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

“There’s obviously things that we’re trying to do all the time to get him consistent,” Girardi told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday. “(Pitching coach Larry Rothschild is) working day in, day out. We’re looking at things day in and day out.”

