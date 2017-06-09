Yankees Push Back Next Start For Struggling Tanaka To Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka’s next start is being pushed back a day.
Manager Joe Girardi said Friday that the struggling Tanaka will start Monday at the Los Angeles Angels instead of at home Sunday against the Orioles.
Girardi has not yet named a starter for Sunday.
The Yankees are trying desperately to get their ace to snap out of his season-long funk. Tanaka is 5-6 with a 6.55 ERA.
Girardi knows Tanaka could use a confidence boost, and on paper the matchup against the Angels is more favorable.
The Orioles are sixth in the American League in batting average (.253) and fifth in home runs (83). Los Angeles is 13th in batting average (.239) and ninth in homers (68).
Tanaka was also recently roughed up the Orioles’ lineup. In a May 31 start, he gave up seven runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.
“There’s obviously things that we’re trying to do all the time to get him consistent,” Girardi told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday. “(Pitching coach Larry Rothschild is) working day in, day out. We’re looking at things day in and day out.”