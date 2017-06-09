Mets To Bring Back Cespedes For Saturday’s Doubleheader

ATLANTA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will come off the disabled list and rejoin the Mets for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.
Manager Terry Collins said Friday that Cespedes will be the team’s 26th man and will play in one of the two games.
The slugger will return after playing one game since resuming his minor league injury rehabilitation. He went on the DL on April 28 with a strained left hamstring and then took a break of nearly two weeks after he had tightness in his right quadriceps. He played Thursday and was 0-for-4 while playing left field for St. Lucie.
Collins said the decision to call up Cespedes was based on “the fact he came out of the game fine with no issues” on Thursday.
Through 18 major league games this season, Cespedes is hitting .270 with six home runs and 10 RBIs.
