6/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a day it was! The warming trend continued with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, proving a great day for the beach or a BBQ. Clear skies prevail tonight with mild temps…dropping into the 60s to around 70 overnight.
The heat will crank up a notch tomorrow, and so will the humidity. In fact tomorrow will be the first day of an expected heatwave…with many folks getting well into the 90s! If you’re heading to the beach to cool off, beware of strong rip currents and very high UV index.
Monday will be hot, hazy, and humid once again with temps in the low & mid 90s along with plenty of sunshine. So enjoy the heat if you can, but remember to take it easy.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!