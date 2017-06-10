CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
6/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

June 10, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a day it was! The warming trend continued with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, proving a great day for the beach or a BBQ. Clear skies prevail tonight with mild temps…dropping into the 60s to around 70 overnight.

nu tu surface2 6/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The heat will crank up a notch tomorrow, and so will the humidity. In fact tomorrow will be the first day of an expected heatwave…with many folks getting well into the 90s! If you’re heading to the beach to cool off, beware of strong rip currents and very high UV index.

nu tu tomorrows highs3 6/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be hot, hazy, and humid once again with temps in the low & mid 90s along with plenty of sunshine. So enjoy the heat if you can, but remember to take it easy.

nu tu 7day auto7 6/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

