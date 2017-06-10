Police: Suspects Sought After Stabbing At Bronx Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is recovering after police say he was stabbed at a subway station in the Bronx late Friday evening.

Authorities say the victim became involved in a dispute with another man which turned into a physical confrontation with a group of men just after 10 p.m. inside the station at 167 Street and River Road in the Concourse neighborhood.

The 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen before the group fled in an unknown direction.

He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police describe one of the suspects as a black male in his 20’s wearing a grey jacket.

Friday’s stabbing comes just over a day after police say Derrick Wilson of the Bronx stabbed a 21-year-old woman in the arm and her 24-year-old friend, who is five months pregnant, in her neck after they bumped into him on a 2 train around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wilson is charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.