Powerball Jackpot Up To $435 Million For Saturday’s Drawing

June 10, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: New York Lottery, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Grab on to your tickets, New York! The Powerball lottery jackpot is now up to a whopping $435 million.

The top prize in Saturday’s drawing would tie for the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.

No one has won the jackpot since April 1st, when a player in Arizona won a comparatively meager $60 million.

Wednesday’s drawing saw two top prizes won in New Jersey.

A ticket sold at Amboy Food Liquor & News in South Amboy won $150,000, while one sold at the Quick Chek on Jackson Avenue in Pompton Plains won $50,000.

The winning numbers will be announced Saturday evening.

