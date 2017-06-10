Powerball Jackpot Up To $435 Million For Saturday’s Drawing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Grab on to your tickets, New York! The Powerball lottery jackpot is now up to a whopping $435 million.
The top prize in Saturday’s drawing would tie for the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.
No one has won the jackpot since April 1st, when a player in Arizona won a comparatively meager $60 million.
Wednesday’s drawing saw two top prizes won in New Jersey.
A ticket sold at Amboy Food Liquor & News in South Amboy won $150,000, while one sold at the Quick Chek on Jackson Avenue in Pompton Plains won $50,000.
The winning numbers will be announced Saturday evening.