Beachgoers Beware: Risk Of Rip Currents In NYC, Long Island

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Despite the picture perfect weather this weekend, there’s an important warning for beachgoers.
Friday night’s full moon coupled with strong winds are causing higher tides and stronger currents, raising the risk of a rip current.
As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reports, if you are in shallow water and feel the pull, experts say you should get out immediately.
“I was still close to the shore, so it hit me, and then I fell and another one came real fast. So I ended up getting knocked over again. I didn’t even have time to get back up,” beachgoer Aida Acosta told Borg.
If you get caught, try not to panic. Experts say you should swim parallel to the shoreline, not directly back to shore.
You should also try to get a lifeguard’s attention and conserve your energy. If you get tired, float on your back or tread water.