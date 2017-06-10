CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
AG Jeff Sessions Agrees To Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

June 10, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Senate Intelligence Committee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

The decision comes days after James Comey testified about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling and his interactions with President Donald Trump.

Sessions announced his agreement to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Saturday in letters to the chairmen of House and Senate appropriations subcommittees, where he had been scheduled to testify Tuesday.

Sessions said he learned members of the subcommittees planned to ask him questions about the investigation into Russian election meddling, and decided the Senate Intelligence Committee was a more appropriate venue to field those questions.

“Some members [of the appropriations committees] have publicly stated their intention to focus their questions on issues related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, from which I have recused, and for which the Deputy Attorney General appointed a special counsel,” Sessions wrote. “In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey’s testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum.”

“The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information,” Sessions continued. “Therefore, I am pleased to accept the invitation to appear before members of that committee on June 13th.”

Sessions did not specify whether he would testify in an open or closed setting.

He also said he would send Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to the appropriations subcommittees in his place to discuss budget matters.

