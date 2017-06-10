Westchester County High School Student Arrested By ICE Agents Days Before Graduation

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A high school student in Westchester County was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this week on the same day of his senior prom.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, 19-year-old Diego Puma Macancela and his mother looked for a better life here in the United States after fleeing their native Ecuador three years ago.
This past November, a judge ruled that Macancela and his mother must be deported, ICE said. The order hadn’t been acted on until this week.
On Wednesday, Macancela’s mom was arrested by ICE agents. Then days after, he was arrested while hiding in a cousin’s house, just days before graduating from Ossining High School, Smeltz reported.
There’s now a movement from both the local community in Westchester and from New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey to get the federal government to postpone Macancela’s deportation so he can graduate.
Ossining High School Superintendent Ray Sanchez said they would welcome Macancela back if granted the approval. He also said his department will continue to provide its students with a safe and supportive environment.