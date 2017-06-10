The Triple Crown Hits The Tri-State As Belmont Stakes Up For Grabs

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Excitement is in the air as New York prepares for the running of the Belmont Stakes.

Security will be tight Saturday as tens of thousands head to Belmont Park to catch the action.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, it’s the final Triple Crown event of the year. The 149th annual race in Elmont is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators.

One crew from Long Branch has been coming out for 15 years in a row.

“We’ve done this before,” Long Branch resident Mike Parshley said, “and it’s not alcohol drinks in here I promise you.”

Mike says the yearly tradition is made even more exciting if there’s a possibility for a Triple Crown winner. Sadly, that isn’t the case in this year’s race — Always Dreaming, who won the Kentucky Derby, and Preakness Stakes winner Cloud computing will not partake Saturday.

But many will be watching for a very special horse, a beautiful bay colt named Patch.

Patch developed a tumor in his left eye, which ultimately couldn’t be saved. He quickly had to learn to run using only his right eye.

Many long-time residents in Elmont noticed heightened security preparations underway on Friday.

“You never can tell who wants to do damage, you know, so I think for me seeing security people in place for a special event should make anyone feel safer,” Babatunde Folorunsho told CBS2.

You won’t have to go far to notice the heightened security, with dozens of security personnel working both inside and outside the park.