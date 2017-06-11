6/11 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

June 11, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re starting off with sunny skies and WARMTH! Already in the mid 70s for most, with southwest breezes ushering in higher temps throughout the day.

Expect sunny skies and soaring temps into the low 90s! It’ll be a bit more humid too so take it easy if you’re outside.

Heading to the beach to cool down? Great idea! Just be sure to stay close to lifeguards and beware of the strong rip currents! The UV index will also be very high, so keep applying the sunscreen.

It’ll be hotter and more humid tomorrow and Tuesday as well with temps in the low & mid 90s for many locations, so be sure to stay cool and don’t push it!

