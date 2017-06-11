6/11 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Only one way to sum up today: hot, hot, hot! As expected many locations reached the upper 80s to mid 90s this afternoon under sunny skies. We’ll stay warm and mostly clear through the evening and overnight…and temps will only fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
More sunshine and heat will be served up tomorrow thanks to the airflow around strong high pressure offshore…and the humidity will be higher as well, so it’ll feel a bit steamier out side. Temps should have no problem reaching the lower 90s, feeling a bit hotter due to the elevated humidity.
Tuesday looks like the worst of as temps will be again in the low & mid 90s, but the dew points will be nearing 70…meaning it’ll feel super swampy! Make sure you take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if you have to be outside, as that sort of heat can be dangerous.
Have a great night and stay cool if ya can!