Breaking Down The Nominees Ahead Of Sunday’s 71st Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Last year it was “Hamilton” — Sunday night, all eyes will be on “Dear Evan Hansen.”
But there are plenty of other shows up for awards at the 79th annual Tony Awards.
Deputy Culture Editor for BBC.com Christian Blauvelt stopped by the CBS2 studios to give Cindy Hsu a few of his predictions for Broadway’s biggest night.
The ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey will air live on CBS2 at 8 p.m. Sunday.
