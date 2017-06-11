Breaking Down The Nominees Ahead Of Sunday’s 71st Annual Tony Awards

June 11, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen, Tony Awards, Tony Nominations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Last year it was “Hamilton” — Sunday night, all eyes will be on “Dear Evan Hansen.”

MORE: Actor Ben Platt Opens Up About Bringing Evan Hansen To Life On Broadway

But there are plenty of other shows up for awards at the 79th annual Tony Awards.

More: Tony Nominees For ‘Best Musical’ Touch On Themes Old & New

Deputy Culture Editor for BBC.com Christian Blauvelt stopped by the CBS2 studios to give Cindy Hsu a few of his predictions for Broadway’s biggest night.

The ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey will air live on CBS2 at 8 p.m. Sunday.

We hope to see you there!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch