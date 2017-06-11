CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold In California Worth Over $447 Million

June 11, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Lottery, Powerball

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBSNewYork/AP) — A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million and matching all six numbers was sold in southern California and will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said Sunday.

The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California’s Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, according to a release posted on the California Lottery’s website. Lottery officials said the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

but a five second mix-up during Saturday night's drawing could have cost the winner everything. The announcer correctly stated the winning numbers, but on screen o

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night were 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number was 3, but a five second mix-up during Saturday night’s drawing could have cost the winner everything.

The announcer correctly stated the winning numbers, but the 58 was displayed as a 28 on TV screens everywhere. After a few seconds, lottery officials made the fix.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller said the estimated jackpot prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $279.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million. The jackpot had grown because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.

The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing were only one in 292.2 million.

California Lottery officials said the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million “retailer bonus.”

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

