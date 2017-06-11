Blazing Heat In Excess Of 90-Degrees Settles On Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The temperature was stuck in the 50s for a couple of days just last week, but on Sunday, summer made its arrival known with blazing heat.

The temperature read 90 degrees at Central Park at 4:45 p.m. Many locations reached the upper 80s to mid-90s Sunday afternoon under sunny skies.

It feels like the dog days of summer to some, but there was no panting from the dogs that one woman, Gail, was walking along Riverside Drive.

“They’re fine,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “I mean, it’s not like 100 percent humidity, so it’s not bad yet. Ask me that question in a couple weeks from now.”

Humans, on the other hand, were feeling mixed about the sudden heat – and potential heat wave – after such a calm, rainy spring.

One couple said they are usually away on the weekend and only came out Sunday to walk the dog.

“It’s way too hot, especially for weeks, we’ve been worried about it being warm enough for our daughter’s high school graduation, and now it’s so hot we’re not sure if we’re going to be able to survive it,” a man said.

But others said it is tolerable – especially along the Hudson.

The heat is staying put for a while. CBS2 Meteorologist Mark McIntyre reports more sunshine and heat will be served up on Monday thanks to the airflow around strong high pressure offshore, and the humidity will be higher as well, so it’ll feel a bit steamier outside.

Temps should have no problem reaching the lower 90s Monday, feeling a bit hotter due to the elevated humidity.

Tuesday looks like the worst of it as temps will again be in the low to mid-90s, but the dew points will be nearing 70 — meaning it will feel super swampy.