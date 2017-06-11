CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Coast Guard Searches For Missing Kayaker In Long Island Sound

June 11, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: long island sound, Meadow Beach, Missing Kayaker Crab

FORT SALONGA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies were searching for a kayaker who disappeared off the North Shore of Long Island Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said Selbin Enamorado, in his 20s, went missing near Crab Meadow Beach. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island were notified by the Huntington Harbor Master around 5:45 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

Agencies involved in the search also included the New York State Park Rangers and the Suffolk County Marine Unit.

Anyone with information about Enamorado was asked to call Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4401.

