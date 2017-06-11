One Person Critically Hurt In New Jersey House Explosion

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A person was rushed to the hospital and a two-story home was razed to the ground in a fiery house explosion in Piscataway, New Jersey early Sunday morning.
Authorities believe one man was inside the home at 85 Hopkinson Ave. around 4 a.m., when locals who live several blocks away describe hearing a thundering sound so loud it seemed like it was right in their backyard.
“It’s like a bomb exploded,” a woman named Nina tells 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern. “When you see in the movies how a bomb is exploding, that’s how the noise was.”
Mayor Brian Wahler says the inhabitant of the home is currently in critical condition suffering from second degree burns.
“This is a very massive explosion, the whole house was blown off its foundation,” Mayor Brian Wahler said. “Just the fact that you look at the destruction in the background that anybody could have gotten out of this explosion alive. So the fact that the individual is alive is a miracle unto itself.”
The fire spread quickly to the home next door but was quickly extinguished. Investigators say the initial blast was most likely caused by a gas leak, but the state arson division and bomb squad are on scene as a precaution.
Approximately 1,900 customers in a ten block radius were without power for several hours, but most have since been restored.
Fire and utility crews remain on scene sorting through the wreckage of the two story home. The mayor says crews will remain on scene throughout the day and upcoming week, cleaning up and ensuring the surrounding area is safe.