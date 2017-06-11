CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Despite Recent Controversy, Tens Of Thousands Flock To NYC’s Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade

June 11, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Oscar Lopez Rivera, Puerto Rican Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Travelling around midtown Manhattan is a bit more difficult Sunday as tens of thousands of revelers pack Fifth Avenue for New York’s annual Puerto Rican Day parade.

Barricades were set up along the parade route early Sunday, beginning at 44th Street and continuing uptown to East 79th Street.

Parade-goers turned out despite a controversy over honoring a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with a group responsible for bombings that killed and maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s.

Corporate sponsors including AT&T and JetBlue dropped out of Sunday’s parade over the organizers’ decision to honor Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, a former member of the militant Puerto Rican nationalist group Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN.

MORE: NYPD Commissioner Says He Won’t March In Puerto Rican Day Parade

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and several police and fire department groups also said they wouldn’t attend.

Protesters on both sides of the Lopez Rivera controversy have promised to turn out, joining the crowds of revelers cheering on salsa dancers and waving Puerto Rican flags.

MORE: De Blasio Says He Privately Threatened To Sit Out Puerto Rican Day Parade Over López Rivera Involvement

The parade has often been a venue to showcase the complicated history of the U.S. territory, now mired in a recession. This year, it comes on the same day Puerto Ricans vote among three choices: independence, statehood or their current territorial status.

In the decades ago, FALN claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including a lunchtime blast in 1975 that killed four people at New York’s historic Fraunces Tavern.

MORE: Oscar López Rivera Declines To Be Honored In Puerto Rican Day Parade

Lopez Rivera was convicted of seditious conspiracy though he was never charged with any specific bombings and has denied participating in attacks that injured anyone. He was released from prison last month after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama.

Lopez Rivera said last week he would not accept the title of “National Freedom Hero” and would instead join the parade as a regular citizen, in part because the focus was too much on him and not enough on the plight of Puerto Rico.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who for weeks defended his decision to march, said last week he was uncomfortable with the idea of honoring Lopez Rivera all along and was glad the issue was resolved ahead of the parade. Others said they’d march to show support for Puerto Rico despite disagreeing with FALN’s methods.

“I will not let the controversy surrounding one man become bigger than the hearts of millions of Puerto Ricans,” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. wrote last week.

New York’s first Puerto Rican parade took place in 1958 when it was barely legal to display the Puerto Rican flag on the island and Puerto Ricans on the mainland faced harsh discrimination. It has grown to a nationally televised spectacle.

Congress will ultimately have to approve the outcome of Sunday’s referendum. Some Puerto Ricans blame the current recession on the U.S. government, partly because of the elimination of tax credits that many say led to the collapse of the island’s manufacturing sector.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch