CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Trump Slams Comey On Twitter; Sen. Graham Says President Isn’t Helping Cause

June 11, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: Brook Silva-Braga, James Comey, President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning, where he blasted the news media, Democrats, and former FBI Director James Comey.

As CBS News’ Brook Silva-Braga reported, Trump was getting pushback Sunday from a top Senate Republican, who said the tweets are not helping Trump’s cause.

On Saturday night, Trump dropped in on a wedding at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Sunday morning, he renewed his attack on Comey for sharing their discussions with the press.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said Trump was getting in the way of his own agenda, and making himself into his “own worst enemy” with his tweets.

“Here’s what’s so frustrating for Republicans like me — you may be the first president in history to go down because you can’t stop inappropriately talking about an investigation that if you were just quiet would clear you,” Graham said.

Trump said he will reveal next week if there are recordings of his talk with Comey.

“If there are tapes, he should make them public right away. If there aren’t tapes, he should let that be known,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. “No more game playing.”

Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called the unusual one-on-one meeting with Comey “very inappropriate,” but not necessarily malicious.

“The president clearly doesn’t understand or appreciate the boundaries, but he should,” Collins said. “I’m not excusing his behavior.”

The investigations into Russian meddling in the election – and whether the Trump campaign played a part – continue. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Also on Sunday night, attorney and broadcaster Jay Sekulow joined Trump’s outside legal team dealing with the Russia probes. Sekulow is the chief counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch