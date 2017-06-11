Trump Slams Comey On Twitter; Sen. Graham Says President Isn’t Helping Cause

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning, where he blasted the news media, Democrats, and former FBI Director James Comey.

As CBS News’ Brook Silva-Braga reported, Trump was getting pushback Sunday from a top Senate Republican, who said the tweets are not helping Trump’s cause.

On Saturday night, Trump dropped in on a wedding at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Sunday morning, he renewed his attack on Comey for sharing their discussions with the press.

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said Trump was getting in the way of his own agenda, and making himself into his “own worst enemy” with his tweets.

“Here’s what’s so frustrating for Republicans like me — you may be the first president in history to go down because you can’t stop inappropriately talking about an investigation that if you were just quiet would clear you,” Graham said.

Trump said he will reveal next week if there are recordings of his talk with Comey.

“If there are tapes, he should make them public right away. If there aren’t tapes, he should let that be known,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. “No more game playing.”

Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called the unusual one-on-one meeting with Comey “very inappropriate,” but not necessarily malicious.

“The president clearly doesn’t understand or appreciate the boundaries, but he should,” Collins said. “I’m not excusing his behavior.”

The investigations into Russian meddling in the election – and whether the Trump campaign played a part – continue. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Also on Sunday night, attorney and broadcaster Jay Sekulow joined Trump’s outside legal team dealing with the Russia probes. Sekulow is the chief counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice.