6/12 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

June 12, 2017
By Mark McIntyre
Good Monday morning folks… it’s already pretty balmy out there! Expect plenty of sunshine through the day, along with higher humidity…high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s will feel like the mid and upper 90s in spots. Make sure to take it slow and stay hydrated!

Tomorrow will be just as hot with even higher humidity…it’ll feel downright tropical outside, so taking a dip in the pool or staying inside would be a good bet! Expect the chance for some showers & thunderstorms tomorrow evening as a cold front moves through.

Wednesday will feature clearing skies, much lower humidity, and much cooler temps only topping off near 80 degrees…so if you’re not a fan of the steamy sunshine, relief is in sight!

