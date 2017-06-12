CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

At Least Six People Pulled From Waters At Tri-State Beaches As Summer Season Hits High Gear

June 12, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, Rockaways

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As a startling wake-up call heading into the summer season, a total of six people had to be pulled from the water at Tri-State Area beaches while trying to beat the heat on Monday.

Marcus Swinson witnessed a scary sight at Avon-by-the-Sea Beach Monday afternoon, when at least two women were pulled from the water near Garfield Avenue. He says one of them didn’t seem like they were breathing.

“All I saw was them getting drug out, the woman was like not breathing,” he told CBS2’s Valerie Castro. “Another had a cardiac arrest or like a seizure and everybody was holding her down and it looked like they did a few rounds of CPR for the one girl.”

Police say three women in all were taken to the hospital in one of several incidents Monday, serving as a reminder that the waves can be a dangerous place heading into the summer.

At Orchard Beach in the Bronx, a seven-year-old was pulled from the water by his own mother and taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The City Parks Department says he was in an area closed off to swimming.

Later in the day, a helicopter had to be called in to help a man and woman at Rockaway Park, where police say they were 100 feet from the shore near 138 Street when they found themselves in danger.

Emergency crews rushed to the beach with fire trucks and a stretcher with a rescue boat not far off-shore.

With beach season almost in full swing, it’s important to enter the water at your own risk.

“The waves weren’t really strong, so you gotta just be careful out there,” Swinson said.

Town officials say lifeguards in Avon-by-the-Sea have only been working weekends since Memorial Day. They’ll be on duty seven days a week starting June 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch