Back Stories: WCBS Reporter Steve Flanders

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) –Steve Flanders was a familiar voice on WCBS for 21 years.
He was the soul of integrity and the embodiment of fairness, with an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and history – a peerless reporter. And he covered it all.
“He was able to put them into focus, so that everybody understood them, including the people who had been involved who might not have understood what was happening at the time,” former New York City Mayor Ed Koch said of Flanders when he named the plaza in front of City Hall in his honor.