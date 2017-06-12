Back Stories: WCBS Reporter Steve Flanders

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back June 12, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) –Steve Flanders was a familiar voice on WCBS for 21 years.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

He was the soul of integrity and the embodiment of fairness, with an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and history – a peerless reporter. And he covered it all.

Photos: WCBS 880 Early Years

“He was able to put them into focus, so that everybody understood them, including the people who had been involved who might not have understood what was happening at the time,” former New York City Mayor Ed Koch said of Flanders when he named the plaza in front of City Hall in his honor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch