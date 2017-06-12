Best Retro Cocktail Revival Nostalgia Bars

By Carly Petrone

Need a break from the hustle and bustle of the city? Take a step back into simpler times and enjoy a classic cocktail at one of these five nostalgic bars in NYC.

The Garret

296 Bleecker St.

New York, NY 10014

Hidden above a Five Guys Burger lies The Garret, a sophisticated bar that’s serving up classic cocktails as well as a few with a twist. Sip on the traditional Old Fashioned, Gimlet, Manhattan, or Martini or check out one of their original creations. Standouts include the Last Word (gin, lime, green chartreuse, maraschino), Old Pal (rye, French dry vermouth, Campari), and the Paloma (tequila, grapefruit, lime, salted orange). Grab a seat in the candlelit corner by the fireplace and take in the views of Bleecker St. If you’d like to have a Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment, head over to their East Village location for their nostalgic Marching Powder Blues cocktail. It’s made with Singani 63, coconut, ginger, orgeat, lime, and Blue Curacao and its blue hue is certainly reminiscent of something Audrey Hepburn would sip on back in the day.

The Ear Inn

326 Spring St.

New York, NY 10013

212-226-9060

Grab an Ol’ Timers Negroni at The Ear Inn, one of the oldest bars in NYC. This simple cocktail, made with gin, vermouth rosso, and Campari is just one of the many classics on the menu of this historic spot in Soho. Cool off this summer with a Prohibition Iced Tea (Tito’s vodka, Saint Germain, iced tea, lemon twist) or a Spiked Iced Coffee (Stoli Vanilla vodka, fresh brewed iced coffee) or cheer on your favorite team with an Ear Inn Pimm’s Cup. This former speakeasy, located in the historic James Brown House has been a popular watering hole since the early 1800’s. Come grab a pint or a cocktail and be a part of its history.

Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

1629 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10028

212-300-4132

Step back into the 1970s at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food. This Upper East Side hotspot captures the classic days of New York with a fun menu and weekly events that include Go-Go! Get Down!, Bingo A-Go-Go!, and Taboo nights with DJ Ronnie Magri spinning funk, soul, and disco. Stop in for happy hour every weekday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and enjoy $5 and $5 drink pairings. Those looking for something fruity to sip on can enjoy the Hot Pants Punch – Appleton Estate Reserve Rum, pineapple, lemon, and grenadine – or explore their Cocktail on Tap called The Gent – Jameson Black Barrel, Campari, and Cocchi Americano served over ice. Ethyl’s is open until 4 a.m., which gives you plenty of time to try out both.

Pouring Ribbons

225 Avenue B, 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10009

917-656-6788

The bartenders certainly get crafty over Pouring Ribbons in the Lower East Side. All of their cocktails are named after famous artists (both past and present) and each one is quite unique. The Andy Warhol is a refreshing and comforting mix of Old Forester Signature Bourbon, Maurin Quina, Laird’s Apple Brandy, Vanilla, and Root Beer Bitters while the Pablo Picasso has a bit more of a Spanish spirit thanks to its mix of Xoriguer Mahon Spanish Gin, Dry Vermouth, and Sherry Gelatins, and Olive Oil Powder. Sip on the adventurous Frida Kahlo, which is made with Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Lustau Rare Escuadrilla Amontillado Sherry, Contratto Bianco Verouth, Strawberry-Infused Aperol, and Black Pepper. The bar itself feels nostalgic with its wood paneling, Art Deco lighting, and cozy banquettes.

Attaboy

134 Eldridge St.

New York, NY 10002

855-877-9900

The best part about Attaboy? There’s no cocktail menu. Yep, leave it to the mixologists behind the bar of this LES speakeasy to create a curated cocktail based on your preferences. It’ll throw you back about $20 with tip but it’s well worth it. You can definitely order a classic drink like a Manhattan or Martini but we suggest being adventurous since the bartenders are so skilled at what they do. The space itself is dimly lit and long and narrow so you’ll want to get there early to grab a seat before it gets too crowded. Just keep your eyes peeled for the metal door entrance with no signage.

