Defense In Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial Rests After Calling Single Witness

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury deliberations could begin as early as Monday afternoon after the defense in Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial rested after calling a single brief witness.
Cosby made his way to the courtroom Monday morning with his wife Camille by his side, marking her first appearance since the trial began. In court, the 79-year-old comedian told the judge he decided not to testify in his own defense.
Jurors soon will hear closing arguments.
Last week, accuser Andrea Constand, a 44-year-old former employee of the basketball program at Temple University, testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.
Cosby’s lawyers have argued that the sexual encounter with Constand was consensual and have cited phone records showing she called the TV star 53 times afterward, including one call that lasted 20 minutes.
Constand explained the numerous phone calls, saying she was merely returning Cosby’s messages about the women’s basketball squad at Temple University, where he was a powerful member of the board of trustees and she was director of team operations.
The defense case consisted of a six-minute appearance by a detective, seemingly designed to remind jurors that Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino and that police knew he had vision problems even then.
Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault. The comedian once dubbed “America’s Dad” could spend his life in prison if convicted.
